State Street Corp Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

State Street Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 393,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 254,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of BB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

