State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIGR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $6.52 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.