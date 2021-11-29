State Street Corp Sells 14,849 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $488.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.