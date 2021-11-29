Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $196.69. The company had a trading volume of 139,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

