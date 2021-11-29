Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.81.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $174.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

