Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,461. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

