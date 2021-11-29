Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 213 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,057,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,944. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

