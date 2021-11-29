Step Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.81 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.65 million and $5.81 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00095464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.70 or 0.07507992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,050.66 or 0.99898750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

