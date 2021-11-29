Stephens Initiates Coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $70.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

