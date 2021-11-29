Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel Sells $127,500.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 1,262,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

