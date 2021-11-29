Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 164,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.