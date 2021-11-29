Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.43. 269,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,049,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $359.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

