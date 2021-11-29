Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,565 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 184,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154,443. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

