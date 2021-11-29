Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

