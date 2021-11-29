Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 190 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.