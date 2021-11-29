Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 24,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 618,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 385,507 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMG. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

WMG opened at $42.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

