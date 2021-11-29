Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.80 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

