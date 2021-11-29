Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 23,604 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 152.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 28,838.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after buying an additional 1,760,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $64,655,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,538 shares of company stock worth $10,999,686. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

