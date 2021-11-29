Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,079 shares of company stock worth $29,338,414. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $643.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

