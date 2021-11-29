Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

