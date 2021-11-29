Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.96.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

