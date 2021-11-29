SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 81.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SunLink Health Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSY opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 41.64% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

