Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $43.74

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.74, but opened at $46.02. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

