SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.15. 10,770,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

