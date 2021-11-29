SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.54 on Monday, reaching $396.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,345,098. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.78 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

