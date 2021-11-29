Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 274.2% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

