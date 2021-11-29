Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 22,689 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.