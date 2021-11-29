Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of GM stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

