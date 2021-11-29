Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $106.57 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

