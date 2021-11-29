Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

