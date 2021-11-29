Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,128 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

