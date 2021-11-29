Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 19,768 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 3.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $47,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

