SYNC Network Hits One Day Volume of $35,811.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $35,811.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00312499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011036 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,436,655 coins and its circulating supply is 121,711,174 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

