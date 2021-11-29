TaaS Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

