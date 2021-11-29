Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBTC opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
Table Trac Company Profile
