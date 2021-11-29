Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells $34,123.54 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
