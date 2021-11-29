Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells $34,123.54 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

