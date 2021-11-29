Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.81 or 0.00017127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $3,952.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.92 or 0.07465745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.33 or 0.99641704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

