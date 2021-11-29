Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond Buys 4,709 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond acquired 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.77 per share, with a total value of C$17,754.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,910,221.51.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.63. 2,413,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.83. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.5278771 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.05.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

