Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post $75.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.02.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.