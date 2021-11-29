TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 6,098.5% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TDH in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TDH in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TDH in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TDH by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TDH in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDH stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

