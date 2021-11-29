Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.