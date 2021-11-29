TENT (TENT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $146,189.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $740,087.34 and $146,189.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.12 or 0.00427827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00201165 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00097815 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004576 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

