TenUp (TUP) Hits One Day Volume of $132,589.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $132,589.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TenUp has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 123.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,498,243 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

