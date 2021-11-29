Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.57.

TRNO stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

