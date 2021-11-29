Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $145,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $46.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 196,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $953.77 and a 200-day moving average of $767.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

