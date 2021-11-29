Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Murray Stahl Acquires 14 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Murray Stahl bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,242.99 per share, with a total value of $17,401.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,307.48 per share, with a total value of $3,922.44.

On Monday, November 22nd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,253.80 per share, with a total value of $3,761.40.

On Friday, November 19th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,245.91 per share, with a total value of $3,737.73.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,258.02 per share, with a total value of $3,774.06.

On Monday, November 15th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,295.13 per share, with a total value of $3,885.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,296.53 per share, with a total value of $3,889.59.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,339.90 per share, with a total value of $4,019.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,385.42 per share, with a total value of $4,156.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,367.57 per share, with a total value of $4,102.71.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,274.00 per share, with a total value of $3,822.00.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $20.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,263.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,879. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $585.00 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,265.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,394.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

