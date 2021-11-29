The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 81.9% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKGFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFF stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.