The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $199.21 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

