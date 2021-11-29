The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

KO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 247,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

