The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Buys £73,800 in Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($96,420.17).

Shares of Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 165.86 ($2.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 41.06 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £87.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.51.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.