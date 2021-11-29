The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Buys £73,800 in Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($96,420.17).
Shares of Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 165.86 ($2.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 41.06 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £87.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.51.
Conygar Investment Company Profile
